Advertisement

Food & Beverage Day in Clayton this weekend

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Clayton is having a Food & Beverage Day this weekend.

The Chamber of Commerce’s Tricia Bannister says it’s a pandemic version of the annual New York State Food & Wine Festival.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

Instead of all vendors gathering in one place, they’ll be spread across several different venues.

It’s from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 12.

There will be around 25 venders in all. They’ll be at the Antique Boat Museum, Clayton Distillery, Coyote Vineyards, Northern Flow Vineyards, Thousand islands Winery, and Wood Boat Brewery.

A map and more information are at foodandbeverageday.com and 1000islands-clayton.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Town of Alexandria man is dead after an incident involving a tractor.
Update: police identify Alexandria man killed in tractor incident
An Ogdensburg woman was charged with drug possession after officers found $17,000 worth of...
Woman arrested on drug possession charges at familiar Ogdensburg home
Mother Casey Garcia, 30, says she disguised herself as her daughter and attended middle school...
Mom poses as middle school daughter to test school security
Drug overdoses
Jefferson Co. Drug Task Force sends a warning as more drugs are found laced with fentanyl
A woman was arrested at the Massena Port of Entry for allegedly possessing more than five...
Border patrol seizes $10,000 worth of marijuana in Massena

Latest News

Downtown Watertown's Public Square
Watertown to offer $450,000 worth of grants to city businesses
An Akwesasne man has pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute, and possess with intent to...
Akwesasne man pleads guilty to marijuana charges
The Watertown American Legion is making preparations for its Flag Day celebration on Monday,...
Watertown American Legion gearing up for Flag Day celebrations
For the second morning in a row, a Carthage home caught fire.
Carthage home catches fire two days in a row, officials say it’s not suspicious
New York State Capitol
Criminal justice reform and gun control on the agenda as legislature session nears end