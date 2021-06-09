Food & Beverage Day in Clayton this weekend

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Clayton is having a Food & Beverage Day this weekend.

The Chamber of Commerce’s Tricia Bannister says it’s a pandemic version of the annual New York State Food & Wine Festival.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

Instead of all vendors gathering in one place, they’ll be spread across several different venues.

It’s from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 12.

There will be around 25 venders in all. They’ll be at the Antique Boat Museum, Clayton Distillery, Coyote Vineyards, Northern Flow Vineyards, Thousand islands Winery, and Wood Boat Brewery.

A map and more information are at foodandbeverageday.com and 1000islands-clayton.com.

