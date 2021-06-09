Giuliani in Watertown: ‘sick and tired’ of people, biz leave NY

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - One of the Republican candidates for governor in 2022 says he’s “sick and tired of seeing people, businesses leave our state.”

On a stopover in Watertown Wednesday to meet with local Republicans, Andrew Giuliani vowed to do something about it.

“There’s an opportunity in New York, right now, to turn New York around. 2022 is gonna be the most important election in New York, certainly in a generation,” Giuliani said.

Giuliani - son of former New York City mayor and lawyer to former President Trump Rudy Giuliani - said Governor Cuomo has let “his ego get in the way of good public policy for New Yorkers.”

In particular, Giuliani chided Cuomo for Cuomo’s directive last March to send COVID positive patients back into the state’s nursing homes. A report from New York’s Attorney General concluded that put nursing home residents at increased risk from the virus. It has never been conclusively established how many more seniors died as a result of the directive, and Cuomo administration officials have insisted they were only following guidance from the federal government.

“The blood of at least 9,000 of those seniors is on his (Cuomo’s) hands,” Giuliani said Wednesday.

As a Republican, Giuliani faces a nearly impossible task; overcoming the huge advantage Democrats have in registered voters. In order to beat Cuomo (or any other Democratic nominee), any Republican will have to win over a significant number of Democrats.

It can be done, Giuliani said.

“Some of the early numbers that we’ve seen. We believe we can win 42-43 percent of New York City. If you can win over 40 percent of New York City, and we can drive out the vote in Watertown and other strong Republican areas, then we have a great chance to win,” he said.

To do that, Giuliani plans to hit a couple of issues hard - school choice, the need for more charter schools, and crime, especially in Democratic areas of the state.

“You think about New York City,” he said. “New York City’s numbers, there were more shootings in 2020 than there were in ’18 and ’19 combined.

“Now we’re up 71 percent from where we were in 2020. That’s happening in a very strong blue area. Blue New Yorkers don’t want that.”

He said he has a message for those Democrats:

“You may at first not want to listen to me because I have an ‘R’ in front of my name, or because of my name or because of the fact that I worked for President Trump, but the truth is, this is gonna help keep you and your family safe. So at least give me 10 minutes of your time.”

Giuliani has also called for tax cuts and busIness-friendly regulations to grow the state’s economy.

Like many Republicans, Giuliani chooses his words very carefully when discussing last year’s presidential election. He acknowledged “Joe Biden is president of the United States,” but refused to use the word ‘legitimate,’ when pressed by a reporter.

“I believe Joe Biden is the president of the United States. It doesn’t mean that I don’t believe there were some major problems that happened in our 2020 election.”

