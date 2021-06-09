Gordon J. Hazel, Sr. 96, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Gordon J. Hazel, Sr. 96, of 38 Riverview Drive, unexpectedly passed away on Monday, June 7, 2021 at his home.

Gordie was born on December 9, 1924 in Massena, son of the late George and Edith (Richards) Hazel. He attended Massena schools and enlisted in the US Navy on September 25, 1943. and proudly served until his honorable discharge on January 16, 1946. He married the love of his life, Marion P. Mousseau on March 26, 1945 at St. Mary’s Chapel. Marion predeceased him on March 10, 2021.

Gordie was a proud Alcoan. After returning from the war, he spent 42 years with the company retiring in 1987. During his time at Alcoa, he was honored in a national news article which described him as a committed member of both the Alcoa team at Massena Operations and the community in which he lives.

In 1994 he was honored to be invited on board the USS George Washington with his grandson sailor, the President and First Lady to commemorate the 50-year anniversary of D-Day.

He was a member of the Earl J. Santimaw Post #1143 VFW, the Gerald R. Roy Post #4 Amvets, and the American Legion Post #79. Gordie was also a member of the Massena Senior Citizens, the Senior Citizens Bowling League, and the Old Timers Hockey League. He enjoyed hunting big game and loved his time in the woods. Coming from a tightly knit family of ten, he loved being with his siblings and spending time with family and friends.

Gordon is survived by his children, Richard and Sherry Hazel and Joanie Hazel, all of Massena; his daughter-in-law Kathleen Wood of Plattsburgh; five grandchildren, Ryan, Matthew, Marc, David and Lynn; and six great grandchildren, Charlie, Lily, Josie, Mollie, Coby and Dylan; and a brother, Thomas and Claire Hazel of Massena.

Besides his parents and wife, Gordon was predeceased by a son, Gordon Hazel, Jr.; three sisters, Helen Bennett, Mary Billings, Leona Whalen; and five brothers Willis, Murland, Waynard, Leon and Don Hazel.

Friends may call Monday 11-1 PM at the Donaldson Funeral Home, where funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery II.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gordie’s memory to the Massena Rescue Squad.

Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

