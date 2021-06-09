Highlights & scores: lacrosse, baseball & softball sectional action

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown hosted Whitesboro in boys’ section 3 postseason lacrosse action Tuesday.

Jack Clough tickles twine with an assist from Mick O’Donnell. The Cyclones go on top 1-0.

With the score 1-1, Evan Richardson comes up with a big save between the pipes for Watertown.

Later in the first quarter, Vince Lavarnway sets up Kian Combs who connects for the goal. Now it’s 2-1 Cyclones.

With the score 2-2, Gabe Lajoy dents the back of the net from Vince Lavarnway. Watertown leads 3-2..

With the score 3-3, Jack Clough scores his second goal of the game, another assist for Vince Lavarnway – and it’s 4-3 Cyclones.

Vince Lavarnway with another setup, this time to Mick O’Donnell for the goal: 5-3 Cyclones.

Those two team up again to make it 6-3 cyclones.

Jack Clough has 4 goals and 1 assist, Vince Lavarnway with 2 goals and 8 assists, and Evan Richardson with 10 saves.

Watertown defeats Whitesboro 15-3.

Section 10 softball: Lisbon vs. Madrid-Waddington.

Lisbon at Madrid-Waddington in Section 10 softball action.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Yellow Jackets’ Lily Lamere knocks in Adriauna Willard to put Madrid-Waddington up 3-2.

Later in the inning, Alaina Armstrong then drives the ball through the middle. Two runs score for the Jackets.

Lacey Sullivan with a hit to left, Lamere gets under the tag, Annie Basford’s nubber at the plate gets Armstrong in from third.

Lisbon bounced back with 6 runs in the sixth, but Madrid-Waddington held on for an 11-10 win.

Section 10 baseball: Morristown vs. Parishville-Hopkinton

Morristown was at Parishville-Hopkinton for Section 10 softball action.

Tristin Simmons hits a ground ball to short that’s juggled, allowing a run to score. It’s 1-0 Rockets.

On the wild pitch, Simmons then scores and it’s 2-0 Morristown.

Kade Marshall hits to right center. On the relay, Cody Yette applies the tag at the plate to end the threat.

In the bottom of the first, Yette, at the plate, sends a sacrifice fly to right. Lawson Snell scores. It’s 2-1.

Morristown gets the run back when Simmons beats out an infield hit.

Morristown goes on to upset Parishville-Hopkinton 5-4.

Section 10 baseball: Potsdam vs. OFA

Potsdam hosted Ogdensburg in Section 10 baseball.

Greydenn Griffin chops the ball to short. A run scores on the late throw, making it 5-0 Potsdam.

In the sixth, Ogdensburg begins to make noise. Seth Sholette hits the ball through the hole to make it 5-1.

Alex Mitchell also singled and it’s now it’s 5-2.

In the bottom of the sixth, Griffin goes deep to left for a ground rule double and driving in two runs.

Pitcher Jake Glover gets a final strikeout to polish off a six-hitter.

Potsdam beats OFA 8-2.

Tuesday’s local scores

Boys’ high school lacrosse

Watertown 15, Whiteboro 3

Homer 12, Carthage 7

New Hartford 8, Indian River 7

General Brown 20, Tully 15

South Jefferson, Skaneateles -- postponed

Canton 16, Potsdam 3

Girls’ high school lacrosse

General Brown 16, Marcellus 12

New Hartford 14, Indian River 7

South Jefferson 20, Clinton 4

Salmon River 25, Potsdam 9

Canton 15, Heuvelton 3

High school baseball

Whitesboro 10, Carthage 0

South Jefferson 10, Bishop Grimes 0

Holland Patent 7, Lowville 2

Thousand Islands 2, Bishop Ludden 0

Beaver River, 4, Fabius-Pompey 2

DeRuyter 3, Lyme 2

Copenhagen 5, Stockbridge Valley 2

Poland 5, Belleville Henderson 1

Potsdam 8, OFA 2

Madrid-Waddington 5, St. Lawrence Central 4

Edwards-Knox 8, Hermon-DeKalb 3

Morristown 5, Parishville-Hopkinton4

High school softball

Holland Patent 7, General Brown 5

Adirondack 11, South Lewis 2

Thousand Islands 9, Port Byron 4

Lyme, Brookfield -- postponed

Poland 17, LaFargeville 1

Alexandria,Hamilton -- postponed

Salmon River 10, Potsdam 8

Madrid-Waddington 11, Lisbon 10

Heuvelton 16, Parishville-Hopkinton 1

Hammond 24, Morristown 3

Hermon-DeKalb 10, Chateaugay 2

Edwards-Knox 4, Colton-Pierrepont 0

Watertown 7, Harrisville 5

Collegiate League baseball

Watertown Rapids, Auburn Doubledays -- postponed

