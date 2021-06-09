Advertisement

Hila F. Collette, 83, of Harrisville

Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
HARRISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Hila F. Collette, 83, of 14174 Church Street, Harrisville passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 in the comfort of Jefferson County Hospice House, of pancreatic cancer.

Born in Harrisville on October 20, 1937, she was the daughter of Fred and Grace (North) Miller. She was a 1955 graduate of Harrisville Central School and was a founding member of the Bonaparte Chapter, National Honor Society, beginning a legacy that would extend four generations. 

She married Theodore Collette on August 17, 1955 in Watertown, NY.  Ted was the son of the late Levi and Aria Collins Collette.  He was a US Navy Veteran and retired from the Newton Falls Paper Mill in 1993.  Ted passed away on February 16, 2019.

Hila was a devoted homemaker, an exceptional baker and a talented seamstress.  She was also an avid outdoorswoman and fisherwoman.  She and Ted enjoyed countless hours at their camp on Lake Portaferry and competed for the biggest catch of the day.

Surviving are two daughters; Darcy Bowen of Harrisville, NY and Barbara Collette of Phoenix, NY, four grandchildren, Stacey Bowen, Barbara Reynolds, David Bowen and Justin Stewart; five great-grandchildren; Jayla, Jordan, Vanessa, Austin and Matthew.  Also, many cherished in-laws, nieces and nephews.  She is predeceased by her brothers, Mark, Frederick, and Thomas Miller, and a sister, Mary DeHart.  A son-in-law, Kevin Bowen, passed in 1996.

Per her request, there will be no public calling hours or services.

Memorial donations may be made to Jefferson Co. Hospice, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 500 State St., Carthage.  Online condolences may be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.

