Irene G. Mitchell, 86, of Potsdam

Jun. 9, 2021
MADRID, New York (WWNY) - Irene G. Mitchell, age 86, formerly of Blanchard Rd., Potsdam, passed away on Monday evening, June 7, 2021 at the Massena Habilitation & Nursing Center.

Friends and family may be received on Saturday June 12, 2021 from 11:00 AM until the time of service at 1:00 PM at the Phillips Memorial Home, Madrid with Msgr. Aucoin officiating. Burial will be held in St. John’s the Baptist Cemetery in Madrid immediately following funeral services.

Face coverings will be required for those who are not fully vaccinated and social distancing with be observed. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home in Madrid.

Irene was born on February 5, 1935 in Nicholville, NY the daughter of Milan and Flossie (Thurston) Austin. She attended St. Regis Falls School. She married Joseph C. Mitchell on July 4th, 1952 at the Nicholville United Methodist Church, he predeceased her in 1988. When Irene’s children where younger she stayed home to raise them and later worked at United Helpers ICF in Lisbon, NY for eleven years in housekeeping retiring in 2004.

Irene loved to go for car rides, watch stock car racing and enjoyed knitting, crocheting as well as reading. Irene was well known for her Afghan blankets she would create and donate to the West Potsdam Fire department along with Canton-Potsdam Hospital maternity ward.

Irene is survived by her loving children; Melvin; David and Peggy both of Norfolk, NY; Albert and Mary of Winthrop, NY; Lyle and Joyce of Dickinson Center, NY; Harold and Robin of Madrid, NY; Marilyn and Raymond St. Hilaire of Norfolk, NY; Mary Maloney of Winthrop, NY; Linda Mitchell and David Wilson of Hammond, NY; Martha and Francis Rookey of Morley, NY.

Irene is also survived by a brother Wendall Austin of Cortland, NY. Many grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Irene was she was predeceased by two sons, William “Billy” and Milan “Pete” Mitchell, a son in-law, Darrell Maloney and a daughter in-law, Sharon Mitchell.

Memorial contributions may be acknowledged with the West Potsdam Fire Department; 801 County Road 34, Potsdam, NY 13676 or to the Norfolk Fire Department 1 Furnace Street Norfolk, NY 13667.

Family and friends are welcome to share photos, memories and online condolence by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

