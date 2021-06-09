Advertisement

A hot, sunny & humid afternoon

By Beth Hall
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Skies will become partly sunny, then mostly sunny through the afternoon.

It will be hot and humid with a very slight chance of a passing shower. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

The evening starts warm and muggy, but both temperature and humidity drop overnight. Lows will be in the upper 50s.

It will be sunny and less humid Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

There’s a small chance of rain on Friday. It will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

It will be mostly sunny and around 80 on Saturday.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs will be around 80.

There’s a 60 percent chance of rain on Monday. It will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

It will be in the mid-70s again Tuesday. It will be mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain.

