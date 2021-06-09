Advertisement

Meet the District 3 candidates for the Jefferson County legislature

By Brendan Straub
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - On Tuesday, we introduced you to the District 7 candidates for the Jefferson County legislature. Now, it’s time to meet the District 3 candidates.

Phil Reed will tell you the time has flown by. He’s served almost 20 years as the Jefferson County District 3 legislator.

“I enjoy giving back to the community, and it’s nice when we do projects and it impacts peoples’ lives in a positive manner. That brings you a lot of satisfaction,” Reed said.

The district covers the towns of Alexandria, Orleans, and parts of LeRay.

Reed has also been in charge of the county’s General Services Committee since 2004, helping to oversee things like the airport, county recycling, and the district attorney’s office.

He says his focus has always been on the taxpayer.

“A lot of the people will call my cell phone number instead of calling the county. That’s how plugged in I am with my district,” Reed said.

In the future, he wants to focus on capital projects and bringing tourism to the district.

But for the first time, he will need to win a primary to do it.

Reed is being challenged by Gene-Paul Brennan, a corrections officer and the fire commissioner for the town of Orleans fire district.

Brennan said many of the people he’s talked to say they feel underrepresented. Running for legislator was the way he felt he could do something about it.

“I think a lot of people agree with me that a fresh perspective is needed. That you know change is a good thing sometimes,” Brennan said.

Brennan said if elected, he wants to prioritize recovery from the pandemic and boost industry in the district.

“Bring some jobs back to District 3, and work on keeping them. That’s a big thing, too,” Brennan said.

The two are running against each other on the Republican ticket, but Brennan is also running on the Conservative ticket, meaning he’ll move on to the November election no matter what.

Primary day is June 22nd.

