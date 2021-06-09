Advertisement

Millions of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine doses may expire soon

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Johnson & Johnson is working to extend the shelf life of its COVID-19 vaccine.

Currently, the vaccine can be stored up to three months at refrigerator temperatures.

This comes amid reports from some states that hundreds of thousands of doses may soon expire.

Johnson and Johnson delivered more than 21 million doses in the U.S. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 11 million have been administered.

In Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine said 200,000 doses are set to expire at the end of the month.

The White House has said a “very, very small fraction” of the COVID-19 vaccine doses sent to states will be unused.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Town of Alexandria man is dead after an incident involving a tractor.
Update: police identify Alexandria man killed in tractor incident
An Ogdensburg woman was charged with drug possession after officers found $17,000 worth of...
Woman arrested on drug possession charges at familiar Ogdensburg home
Mother Casey Garcia, 30, says she disguised herself as her daughter and attended middle school...
Mom poses as middle school daughter to test school security
Drug overdoses
Jefferson Co. Drug Task Force sends a warning as more drugs are found laced with fentanyl
A woman was arrested at the Massena Port of Entry for allegedly possessing more than five...
Border patrol seizes $10,000 worth of marijuana in Massena

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19...
For infrastructure deal, Biden eyes ‘multiple paths forward’
This March 11, 2020 photo provided by the Bureau of Land Management shows the proposed route of...
Keystone pipeline canceled after Biden had blocked permit
This photo from Tuesday, June 8, 2021, shows El Salvador’s Legislative Assembly.
El Salvador makes Bitcoin legal tender
In this Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, file photo, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny looks at...
Russian court outlaws opposition leader Navalny’s groups
Downtown Watertown's Public Square
Watertown to offer $450,000 worth of grants to city businesses