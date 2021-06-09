Advertisement

Morning Checkup: Samaritan Foundation’s Thousand Islands Golf Classic

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Samaritan Medical Center Foundation’s 24th annual Thousand Islands Golf Classic is happening this year, but with a few changes because of the pandemic.

Committee chair Cory Lawler and the Foundation’s Dawn Atwood explained what’s different during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

You can watch their interview in the video above.

The tournament is Monday, August 9 at the Thousand Islands Country Club on Wellesley Island.

Instead of a silent auction and dinner the night before, there will be an online auction from July 5 through August 10.

There will be 36 teams using both the country club’s courses, so there will be one foursome per hole

You can find out more and sign up at samaritanhealth.com/golf.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Town of Alexandria man is dead after an incident involving a tractor.
Update: police identify Alexandria man killed in tractor incident
An Ogdensburg woman was charged with drug possession after officers found $17,000 worth of...
Woman arrested on drug possession charges at familiar Ogdensburg home
Mother Casey Garcia, 30, says she disguised herself as her daughter and attended middle school...
Mom poses as middle school daughter to test school security
Drug overdoses
Jefferson Co. Drug Task Force sends a warning as more drugs are found laced with fentanyl
A woman was arrested at the Massena Port of Entry for allegedly possessing more than five...
Border patrol seizes $10,000 worth of marijuana in Massena

Latest News

Business owners along the St. Lawrence River say they're anxiously waiting for the U.S.-Canada...
River business owners hope for border reopening
Morning Checkup: Samaritan Foundation's Thousand Islands Golf Classic
Morning Checkup: Samaritan Foundation's Golf Classic
Border tourism
Tomorrow's Health
Tomorrow’s Health: COVID risk from cancer, postpartum mental health & celiac disease