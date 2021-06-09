Morning Checkup: Samaritan Foundation’s Thousand Islands Golf Classic

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Samaritan Medical Center Foundation’s 24th annual Thousand Islands Golf Classic is happening this year, but with a few changes because of the pandemic.

Committee chair Cory Lawler and the Foundation’s Dawn Atwood explained what’s different during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

You can watch their interview in the video above.

The tournament is Monday, August 9 at the Thousand Islands Country Club on Wellesley Island.

Instead of a silent auction and dinner the night before, there will be an online auction from July 5 through August 10.

There will be 36 teams using both the country club’s courses, so there will be one foursome per hole

You can find out more and sign up at samaritanhealth.com/golf.

