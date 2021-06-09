Advertisement

NY could try to sue gun manufacturers under bill

New York’s attorney general could sue gun manufacturers under certain scenarios under a bill...
New York’s attorney general could sue gun manufacturers under certain scenarios under a bill that passed the state Senate and Assembly on Tuesday.
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York’s attorney general could sue gun manufacturers under certain scenarios under a bill that passed the state Senate and Assembly on Tuesday as lawmakers continued wrapping up this year’s legislative session.

Gun manufacturers could, for instance, face a lawsuit for harming the public by failing to take steps to prevent firearms from being sold unlawfully in New York.

A gun manufacturer wouldn’t have to purposely harm the public to be held liable, under the bill sponsored by Sen. Brian Benjamin, a Democrat.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Town of Alexandria man is dead after an incident involving a tractor.
Update: police identify Alexandria man killed in tractor incident
An Ogdensburg woman was charged with drug possession after officers found $17,000 worth of...
Woman arrested on drug possession charges at familiar Ogdensburg home
Mother Casey Garcia, 30, says she disguised herself as her daughter and attended middle school...
Mom poses as middle school daughter to test school security
Drug overdoses
Jefferson Co. Drug Task Force sends a warning as more drugs are found laced with fentanyl
A woman was arrested at the Massena Port of Entry for allegedly possessing more than five...
Border patrol seizes $10,000 worth of marijuana in Massena

Latest News

Downtown Watertown's Public Square
Watertown to offer $450,000 worth of grants to city businesses
An Akwesasne man has pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute, and possess with intent to...
Akwesasne man pleads guilty to marijuana charges
The Watertown American Legion is making preparations for its Flag Day celebration on Monday,...
Watertown American Legion gearing up for Flag Day celebrations
For the second morning in a row, a Carthage home caught fire.
Carthage home catches fire two days in a row, officials say it’s not suspicious
New York State Capitol
Criminal justice reform and gun control on the agenda as legislature session nears end