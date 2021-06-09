Advertisement

Richard A. LaBuz, Sr., 79, of Brantingham

Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BRANTINGHAM, New York (WWNY) - Richard A. LaBuz, Sr., 79, died early Tuesday morning, June 8th at his home.

Richard was born on December 28, 1941 in Utica the son of the late Joseph and Ruth (Wishart) LaBuz. He attended Rome Free Academy and left school early and joined the U.S. Marine Corps. He married Ellen M. Parry on March 3, 1962 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Utica. Richard and Ellen made their home in the Brantingham area where they owned and operated a small farm, and were the owners of a bed and breakfast in Lyons Falls from 1983 until 2003. Ellen died on February 26, 2010.

Richard worked in the road construction industry from 1966 until his retirement in 2010. He worked for Delia Construction, Allied Chemical, and finally, retiring from Barrett Paving Materials, Inc. as Paving Supervisor.

He is survived by his children, Joseph D. (Michelle) LaBuz of Central Square; Suzanne M. (Randy) Spann of Glenfield; Richard A. LaBuz, Jr. of Brantingham; and Michael J. (Kathlene) LaBuz of Clinton; his eleven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren; his sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Mike Lewis of Glenfield; nieces and nephews.

Richard is predeceased by his brother, Joseph LaBuz.

He was an active member of Brantingham Snowmobile Club and Fraternal Order of the Elks Boonville Lodge #2158.

Calling hours for family and friends will be on Monday, June 14th from 5 to 7:00 P.M. at the Sundquist Funeral Home. A graveside service with Rev. Mr. James W. Chaufty, Deacon will be on Tuesday, June 15th at 3:00 P.M. at Brantingham Cemetery with military honors.

Memorials in Richard’s name may be made to: American Cancer Society, 100 Lomond Ct. Utica, NY 13502

On-line condolence of sympathy may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com

