River business owners hope for border reopening

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Reopening the U.S.-Canadian border would be good for business in St. Lawrence River communities.

Several business owners in Alexandria Bay we spoke to Tuesday evening said relaxed border restrictions would be welcomed.

The co-owner of River Rays Gift Shop says a lot of revenue is generated by cross-border travel.

“Oh, it’s amazing for business,” Phoebe Barnett said. “With the borders open, it brings in a lot more people and a lot more public flow, so it’d be amazing.”

With less than a month until the Fourth of July, some type of reopening would be huge for river businesses, if it comes by then.

The border is closed to nonessential travel until at least June 21. Officials in Canada are talking about a phased approach to reopening the border.

The border has been closed for more than a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

