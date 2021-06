WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -A north wind on Tuesday will allow skies to clear out. Expect clouds and a passing shower tonight with lows in the 60′s.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with a slight chance of a shower. Highs will be in the low 80′s.

Sunshine is expected on Thursday with highs in the upper 70′s.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.