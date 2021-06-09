Suzanne M. (Costello) Wood, 54, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Suzanne M. (Costello) Wood, 54, of Clarkson Avenue, Massena, peacefully passed away on June 7, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family and friends.

Suzanne was born on October 18, 1966 in Syracuse, New York, the daughter of the late John and Margaret (Ball) Costello. She graduated from Fayetteville-Manlius High School in 1985 and later married Jonathan Wood on April 1, 1995 at Blessed Sacrament Church in Syracuse.

Suzanne worked in retail, banking, and later was a phlebotomist for many years. While her children were younger, she stayed at home to raise them. Suzanne loved her family, friends, going to the beach and many family vacations to Virginia and Florida.

Suzanne is survived by her husband Jonathan of 26 years; her two daughters, Maria and Agnes Wood of Massena; a brother, David Costello of New York City; a sister, Joanne and husband William Reagan of Marcellus as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her brother, Thomas Costello.

Friends and family are invited to call on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 from 5:00 until time of service at 8:00 pm at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena. There will be Services and a Memorial Mass held in Syracuse in the near future.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Suzanne’s memory to Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley.

Arrangements are under the care of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.donaldsonfh.com

