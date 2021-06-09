Advertisement

Troopers identify man who died in Raquette River

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 5:43 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - State police have identified the man whose body was recovered from the Raquette River near Norfolk over the weekend.

Following an autopsy Tuesday, police say 66-year-old Michael Bregg died from asphyxiation caused by warm-water drowning.

The medical examiner found no signs of foul play and the death was ruled accidental, just north of the hamlet of Norfolk..

Bregg was found in the water Sunday near the Norfolk Raquette River Campground.

State police say their investigation shows Bregg died as a result of a boating accident.

