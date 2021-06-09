Watertown American Legion gearing up for Flag Day celebrations

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown American Legion is making preparations for its Flag Day celebration on Monday, but they need help from local veterans.

A United States Army banner will be displayed at Monday’s events.

The goal is to fill up the banner with pictures of veterans and active duty soldiers. Each picture will have the soldier’s name and a brief description underneath it.

The American Legion’s project officer, Carl DiSalvatore said it will make for a good ice breaker.

“It’s a way for older and younger veterans to compare their experiences and find out that it’s not all that different here,” said DiSalvatore.

DiSalvatore said they’re only going to display pictures of veterans and active duty soldiers that live in the city or town of Watertown. But Monday’s festivities are open to the public and are free of charge.

