Advertisement

Watertown to offer $450,000 worth of grants to city businesses

Downtown Watertown's Public Square
Downtown Watertown's Public Square(WWNY)
By Brendan Straub
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The city of Watertown has set aside $450,000 to help nearly 50 small businesses hit by the pandemic.

The money is a portion of the $23 million the city received in its CARES Act funding.

In total, 45 businesses will be granted a maximum of $10,000 that can be used for things like rent, insurance, and utilities.

There are some requirements to qualify. The business needs to be locally owned within city limits, employ less than 25 people, and retain the same number of employees for a year after the money is received.

“$10,000 can do a lot for a business, and businesses are suffering. A lot of businesses may look like they’re whole now, because they may have finally caught up on this bill or that bill. But the need for working capital expenses is still there,” said Geoffrey Urda, Watertown City Planner.

Urda said the funding is first come, first serve. Applications go live on June 22nd on the Watertown Local Development Corporation’s website.

Submissions will be accepted until June 25.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Town of Alexandria man is dead after an incident involving a tractor.
Update: police identify Alexandria man killed in tractor incident
An Ogdensburg woman was charged with drug possession after officers found $17,000 worth of...
Woman arrested on drug possession charges at familiar Ogdensburg home
Mother Casey Garcia, 30, says she disguised herself as her daughter and attended middle school...
Mom poses as middle school daughter to test school security
Drug overdoses
Jefferson Co. Drug Task Force sends a warning as more drugs are found laced with fentanyl
A woman was arrested at the Massena Port of Entry for allegedly possessing more than five...
Border patrol seizes $10,000 worth of marijuana in Massena

Latest News

An Akwesasne man has pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute, and possess with intent to...
Akwesasne man pleads guilty to marijuana charges
The Watertown American Legion is making preparations for its Flag Day celebration on Monday,...
Watertown American Legion gearing up for Flag Day celebrations
For the second morning in a row, a Carthage home caught fire.
Carthage home catches fire two days in a row, officials say it’s not suspicious
New York State Capitol
Criminal justice reform and gun control on the agenda as legislature session nears end