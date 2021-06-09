Watertown to offer $450,000 worth of grants to city businesses

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The city of Watertown has set aside $450,000 to help nearly 50 small businesses hit by the pandemic.

The money is a portion of the $23 million the city received in its CARES Act funding.

In total, 45 businesses will be granted a maximum of $10,000 that can be used for things like rent, insurance, and utilities.

There are some requirements to qualify. The business needs to be locally owned within city limits, employ less than 25 people, and retain the same number of employees for a year after the money is received.

“$10,000 can do a lot for a business, and businesses are suffering. A lot of businesses may look like they’re whole now, because they may have finally caught up on this bill or that bill. But the need for working capital expenses is still there,” said Geoffrey Urda, Watertown City Planner.

Urda said the funding is first come, first serve. Applications go live on June 22nd on the Watertown Local Development Corporation’s website.

Submissions will be accepted until June 25.

