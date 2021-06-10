Advertisement

17th annual Car-B-Que in Ogdensburg this weekend

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg is having its 17th annual Car-B-Que this weekend.

Chamber of Commerce executive director Laura Pearson explains the event combines a classic car show with a barbecue.

Watch the video above for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 12 at the Dobisky Visitors’ Center on Riverside Drive.

Admission is free, but it costs $10 to register your car for the show.

