Couple, lottery winners, find dream home in Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A Connecticut couple won the lottery - and found their dream home in northern New York.

Brianna Valeriano and Kyron Holley will be featured on HGTV’s “My Lottery Dream Home” show at 8 PM Friday. They call it “Border Town Bonanza.”

But why Massena? The couple gets asked that question a lot. They think the answer should be obvious.

“Very charming community and people and everybody seems to be so nice. It’s very family oriented,” Brianna told 7 News.

They came to buy their Massena home this year in an unusual way. They won the lottery – literally – in Connecticut. They wanted their children to grow up away from the hustle and bustle there. So they went shopping. on-camera for the HGTV show, for a new place to live.

And the house they bought?

“I just walked in the door. I got the chills. I said, ‘This is the house,” Brianna said.

Kyron called it “a picture perfect moment.”

Realtors say the couple is part of a larger trend, spiking demand - and prices - for homes in northern New York.

“It went crazy. It went through the roof. We’re still very, very busy,” said Kim Scharff-Snyder, a realtor with America 1 Realty who helped the couple find their home.

She’ll also be on Friday’s show, helping expose the north country to home buyers everywhere.

“It’s kind of a little secret. A lesser known part of New York State,” she said.

