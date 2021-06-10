David Gonyea, 56, of Ogdensburg

David Gonyea, 56, a resident of Ogdensburg, passed away on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at SUNY Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse. (Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - David Gonyea, 56, a resident of Ogdensburg, passed away on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at SUNY Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse. Born in Potsdam, NY on November 11, 1964 to the late Bernard “Bing” and Margaret Blackmer Gonyea, David graduated from Hermon-DeKalb Central School in 1982. He spent much of his adult life living in Colorado and Alaska and found enjoyment being outdoors, especially hiking and camping. He also enjoyed collecting baseball cards, stamps and old board games.

David is survived by a sister, Laurie Coulter and her husband, Michael of Sherman, Texas; nephews: Alex Coulter and his wife, Jesse of Georgetown, TX, Andrew Coulter of Denver, CO, Adam Coulter of Sherman, TX, Nick Forbes and his wife, Gabrielle of Zephryhills, FL and Tyler Forbes and his wife, Kate of Evans Mills; nieces: Kara Whitford and her husband, Adam of Flagstaff, AZ and Krystal Anson and her husband, Mike of Canton, and 12 great nieces and nephews. David was predeceased by his parents, brothers, Georgie and Gary Gonyea and a sister, Kimberly Wallace. A graveside service will be held at the Riverside Cemetery in Norwood at a later date in the fall and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of David Gonyea.

