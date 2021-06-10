Advertisement

Did you see it? Partial eclipse over north country

A still photo of Thursday's partial solar eclipse, as seen in Watertown.
A still photo of Thursday's partial solar eclipse, as seen in Watertown.(Photo: C.Parker)
By Scott Atkinson
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you were up bright and early this (Thursday) morning in parts of the north country, you got an out-of-this-world treat.

A partial eclipse of the sun occurred around 6 AM in the Watertown area.

Our photo showing the partial eclipse is from viewer “C. Parker,” and was taken at Watertown’s Thompson Park, shortly after 6.

What happened this morning is called an annular solar eclipse, in which the moon lines up between the earth and sun, partly obscuring the sun’s rays.

We did not get the truly spectacular view some areas of north America got, in which the moon covers all but the outer edges of the sun, producing what’s known as the “ring of fire” effect.

(That was in Watertown. Further north, the Watertown Times got a spectacular picture of the eclipse about 5:30 AM.)

