Did you see it? Partial eclipse over north country

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you were up bright and early this (Thursday) morning in parts of the north country, you got an out-of-this-world treat.

A partial eclipse of the sun occurred around 6 AM in the Watertown area.

Our photo showing the partial eclipse is from viewer “C. Parker,” and was taken at Watertown’s Thompson Park, shortly after 6.

What happened this morning is called an annular solar eclipse, in which the moon lines up between the earth and sun, partly obscuring the sun’s rays.

We did not get the truly spectacular view some areas of north America got, in which the moon covers all but the outer edges of the sun, producing what’s known as the “ring of fire” effect.

(That was in Watertown. Further north, the Watertown Times got a spectacular picture of the eclipse about 5:30 AM.)

