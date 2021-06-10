Few new COVID cases reported in NNY Thursday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - When it comes to COVID in northern New York, the numbers continue to be good. Few new cases were reported Thursday.

Jefferson County

Jefferson County reported seven new cases, and a “positivity rate” that has now dropped to 1 percent. There are no nursing home or assisted living cases, and no new deaths to report.

The number of people recovering increased by three, while the number of people in mandatory quarantine dropped by nine.

In all, Jefferson County has seen 7,157 cases of COVID, and 87 deaths, since the pandemic began.

St. Lawrence County

St. Lawrence County reported three new cases, bringing the total of active cases to 23. The number of people hospitalized is five, down one from Wednesday, and there were no new deaths.

Since the pandemic began, St. Lawrence County h as seen 7,511 cases of COVID and 97 deaths.

Lewis County

Lewis County once again reported no new cases, or hospitalizations, or deaths. The number of people recovered went up by four.

There have been 2,370 cases of COVID and 31 deaths in Lewis County since the start of the pandemic.

