Gouverneur man accused of selling drugs

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - A Gouverneur man is accused of selling heroin and fentanyl.

Village police say 64-year-old Richard Matott was arrested following an investigation of alleged drug sales at 15 Waid Street,

Matott was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He was arraigned in St. Lawrence County Court and released under the supervision of probation due to the state’s bail reform law.

This investigation was assisted by the St. Lawrence County Drug Task Force and the District Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.