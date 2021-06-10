Harry Louis Lucchetti, 80, of Ogdensburg

Funeral services for Harry Louis Lucchetti, age 80, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Notre Dame Church at 12:00PM with Rev. F. James Shurtleff officiating. (Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Harry Louis Lucchetti, age 80, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Notre Dame Church at 12:00PM with Rev. F. James Shurtleff officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 9:00AM to 11:30AM on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mr. Lucchetti passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021.

Harry is survived by his two children; Lorie Richer and her husband, Nicholas, of Ogdensburg, NY and Leslie Gangemi and her husband, Ryan, of Menands, NY; a sister, Sharon LaFave and her husband, Roland, of Ogdensburg, NY; seven grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Harry is predeceased by a sister, Marlene Chapple and her husband, Gary. Harry was born on May 28, 1941, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of the late Louis and Helene (Spooner) Lucchetti. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1960. Harry married Sandra Lee Mary Corrice on September 22, 1962, at Notre Dame Church with Msgr. A.D. Charbonneau officiating. She predeceased him on July 16, 2019. Harry was employed at ACCO International Brands in Ogdensburg Harry enjoyed volunteer work, camping, fishing, and food with family.

Donations may be made in Harry’s memory to The Knights of Columbus, 721 Hasbrouck Street Ogdensburg, NY 13669.

