Advertisement

Harry Louis Lucchetti, 80, of Ogdensburg

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Funeral services for Harry Louis Lucchetti, age 80, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on...
Funeral services for Harry Louis Lucchetti, age 80, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Notre Dame Church at 12:00PM with Rev. F. James Shurtleff officiating.(Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Harry Louis Lucchetti, age 80, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Notre Dame Church at 12:00PM with Rev. F. James Shurtleff officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 9:00AM to 11:30AM on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mr. Lucchetti passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021.

Harry is survived by his two children; Lorie Richer and her husband, Nicholas, of Ogdensburg, NY and Leslie Gangemi and her husband, Ryan, of Menands, NY; a sister, Sharon LaFave and her husband, Roland, of Ogdensburg, NY; seven grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Harry is predeceased by a sister, Marlene Chapple and her husband, Gary. Harry was born on May 28, 1941, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of the late Louis and Helene (Spooner) Lucchetti. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1960. Harry married Sandra Lee Mary Corrice on September 22, 1962, at Notre Dame Church with Msgr. A.D. Charbonneau officiating. She predeceased him on July 16, 2019. Harry was employed at ACCO International Brands in Ogdensburg Harry enjoyed volunteer work, camping, fishing, and food with family.

Donations may be made in Harry’s memory to The Knights of Columbus, 721 Hasbrouck Street Ogdensburg, NY 13669.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Scott Gray, chair of the Jefferson County Board of Legislators, who is seeking a 12th term in...
Gray cites experience as he seeks re-election
Retired senior investigator Dales Roberts, who died last Sunday. Roberts spent more than 30...
Friends pay tribute to Dale Roberts
Jason Johnson, 34, is the suspect in the shooting of a state trooper in Broome County Wednesday...
UPDATE: Man wanted for shooting State Trooper in custody
The Salvation Army readies food for a giveaway Thursday in Watertown.
Still a need for it: Salvation Army hands out food
Watertown police want to know - who is this man?
Watertown police need help in ID’ing man in larceny probe

Obituaries

Couple, lottery winners, find dream home in Massena
Couple, lottery winners, find dream home in Massena
Couple, lottery winners, find dream home in Massena
Historical Society stuck; elevator project short of goal
Ogdensburg City Hall
O’burg waits: will it get the 1 percent?
Lottery winners Brianna Valeriano and Kyron Holley, poolside with their children, at their new...
Couple, lottery winners, find dream home in Massena
Exterior of the Jefferson County Historical Society, June, 2020.
Historical Society stuck; elevator project short of goal
test clip from wwny
Few new COVID cases reported in NNY Thursday