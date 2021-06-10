Henderson Harbor triathlon next month

HENDERSON HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - The Henderson Harbor Triathlon will be held next month for the first time in three years.

Organizer Dave Poulin explained that Lake Ontario flooding sidelined the event in 2019 and pandemic restrictions forced its cancellation in 2020.

Watch the video above for his interview on 7 News at Noon.

The triathlon starts at the Henderson Harbor boat launch at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 10. Registration begins at 6:30 a.m.

There’s a 150-meter swim, a 20-kilometer bicycle ride, and a 5-kilometer run. People can participate individually or as part of a team

You can sign up at auyertiming.com. There are also links on the event’s Facebook page. You can also email hhtriathlon242@gmail.com.

