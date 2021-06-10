Highlights & scores: a college signing & plenty of diamond action

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Postseason baseball and softball in Section 10, collegiate baseball from the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds, and a college signing topped the local sports menu on Wednesday.

With a stroke of the pen, Carthage swimmer Jason “Jay-Jay” Badalato realized a lifelong dream in front of family, friends, teachers and coaches as he signed a letter of intent to continue his swim career at Division 2 LeMoyne College.

“This was a big day for me,” he said. “I put in a lot of hard work for a lot of years and it’s just a dream come true, really. I wanted to swim on college since I was a little boy and now I can do it, so it’s really a big accomplishment.”

Carthage swimmer Jason "Jay-Jay" Badalato signs a letter of intent to swim for Division 2 LeMoyne College. (WWNY)

Badalato was a five-year varsity swimmer, a four-year Frontier League All-Star, four-time Section 3 qualifier, the 2019 Section 3 class B butterfly champ, and holds the Carthage boys record in the 100 butterfly and the 100 free.

His dedication in and out of the pool one of the many great traits his parents are proud of.

“Jay Jay is -- he’s a hard worker,” father Jason Badalato said. “I mean, he’s worked hard at everything he does whether it’s academics or athletics, he works real hard. He’s overcome a lot. He has dedicated a lot of his time to swimming, to practice, he swims year-round.”

Badalato was also a three-year captain for the Comets and coach Mark Phillips says LeMoyne is getting a quality individual both in and out of the pool.

“As far as hurdles through high school, he’s leaped over them with flying colors making it no problem,” Phillips said, “and I think he’s going to do a great job at LeMoyne and really contribute to their swimming team and to their college overall.”

Badalato says he’s excited about the opportunity to swim in college and prove the point that hard work and determination does pay off.

“I kind of not ‘til, like, my high school years I was, like, I wasn’t sure if I was going to do it in college for a long time,” he said, “but then I was, like, end of middle school, beginning of high school, I was, like, okay, I want to go swim in college somewhere.”

Jason Badalato, an excellent swimmer and an ever better individual, taking his positive outlook and hard work to LeMoyne College and the Dolphins swim team.

Section 10 Class C semi: Norwood-Norfolk vs. Brushton-Moira

Norwood-Norfolk was at Brushton-Moira for a Section 10 Class C baseball semifinal.

Kenny Supernault goes the other way, Wayne Palmer scores, making it 7-2 Panthers.

Then it’s Nick Tebo with the shot to center, one of five runs to tie the game at 7.

Gavin Allen with the liner to left for a Panter run, The score’s tied at 8.

Bobby Voss with a chopper over short, 2 runs score, making it 10-8.

James Durant hits a sacrifice fly to left, but the Flyers appeal, saying the runner left too soon and he’s called out to end it.

The Flyers win 10-8 and will face Lisbon for the Class C title.

Section 10 Class C softball semi: Brushton-Moira vs. St. Lawrence Central

Bruston-Moira visited St. Lawrence Central for a Section 10 Class C softball semifinal.

Emma St. Mary singles to right and Natalie Palmer scores, making it 1-0.

Kyla Phalen drives in another run to make it 2-0.

In the bottom of the first, McKenna Bowles with a shot to right and Gracie Lalonde scores

Chantel McCarthy singles and the Larries go up 3-2.

Rylie Daoust with a base hit to center as the Larries win 11-9.

Watertown Rapids vs. Auburn Doubledays

The Watertown Rapids hosted Austin in Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League action from the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds.

The Rapids would trail 6-0 in the third but make things interesting.

Down 6-1, Dylan Broderick lines a shot to right center that goes for a double. Aaron Whitley scores and it’s 6-2 Auburn.

Then it’s Tony Santa Maria with a triple to right that plates Broderick and it’s 6-3 Auburn.

Auburn wins 9-5.

Wednesday’s local scores

Section 3 baseball

Cooperstown 1, South Lewis 0

Section 10 baseball

Gouverneur 9, Potsdam 1

Canton 6, Salmon River 5

Norwood-Norfolk 10, Brushton-Moira 8

Lisbon 20, Madrid-Waddington 5

Section 3 softball

Lyme 16, Brookfield 7

Hamilton 10, Alexandria 3

Section 10 softball

Canton 22, Salmon River 1

Gouverneur 9, OFA 7

St. Lawrence Central 11, Brushton-Moira 9

Madrid-Waddington 18, Norwood-Norfolk 9

Boys’ Section 3 lacrosse

Skaneateles 13, South Jefferson 6

Boys’ NAC lacrosse

Massena 13, Plattsburgh 1

Salmon River 20, Potsdam 0

