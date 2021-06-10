Advertisement

Man charged in Christmas Eve machete attack

(WWNY)
By Scott Atkinson
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - State police charged an Ogdensburg man Thursday with a Christmas Eve 2020 attack involving a machete.

Charged is Jebadiah J. Brenno, 38. He’s accused of Assault, 2nd degree, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon, 3rd degree.

In May, state police said Brenno was armed with a machete when he allegedly attacked a man inside a Lee Road home in the Town of Oswegatchie on December 24, 2020. The 47 year old victim suffered cuts and stab wounds.

After an initial court appearance, Brenno was held without bail. State police noted he had previous felony convictions.

