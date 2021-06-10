Advertisement

Manhunt underway for man who allegedly shot trooper in Broome County

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
COLESVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A New York State trooper was shot Wednesday night in the Binghamton area.

State police say Trooper Becky Seager, a seven-year veteran, was shot in the hip in the Broome County town of Colesville.

Seager, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, was taken from the scene to an ambulance by a Broome County sheriff’s deputy and ultimately transported to Wilson Memorial Hospital.

A large manhunt by several agencies is underway for the person who allegedly shot her. Police say the suspect, 34-year-old Jason Johnson, exchanged gunfire with law enforcement before fleeing the scene.

He is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall and about 160 pounds. He is considered armed and dangerous. Police say his hair is in a long mohawk style.

Johnson is believed to be driving a 1996 Ford pickup truck.

