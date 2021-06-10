Advertisement

Mattel releases new Barbie doll line made of recycled plastic

Mattel released a new line of Barbie dolls made from plastic it says would otherwise end up in...
Mattel released a new line of Barbie dolls made from plastic it says would otherwise end up in oceans.(Mattel via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Barbie is going green.

Mattel released a new line of Barbie dolls made from plastic it says would otherwise end up in oceans.

The “Barbie Loves the Ocean” collection includes three dolls, a beach shack playset and other accessories.

The dolls and accessories are $9.99 each, and the beach shack playset is $19.99.

Mattel says they’re made of 90% plastic that has been recovered from within 30 miles of waterways and recycled. The material will be sourced from areas in Mexico’s Baja Peninsula that are trying to mitigate plastic waste pollution.

The company says the new Barbie dolls are in line with its commitment to using 100% recycled, recyclable or bio-based plastic materials across all its products and packaging by 2030.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drug overdoses
Jefferson Co. Drug Task Force sends a warning as more drugs are found laced with fentanyl
State police have identified the man whose body was recovered from the Raquette River near...
Troopers identify man who died in Raquette River
An Ogdensburg woman was charged with drug possession after officers found $17,000 worth of...
Woman arrested on drug possession charges at familiar Ogdensburg home
A prominent Henderson hunting guide has pleaded guilty in federal court to a felony violation...
Henderson hunting guide pleads guilty to hunting waterfowl over bait
For the second morning in a row, a Carthage home caught fire.
Carthage home catches fire two days in a row, officials say it’s not suspicious

Latest News

A family saw Tilly on their farm trying to herd the sheep.
Dog ejected from vehicle in Idaho crash found herding sheep
The May rise in consumer prices that the Labor Department reported Thursday reflected a range...
Another jump in prices tightens the squeeze on US consumers
The Anti-defamation League said there's been a surge in antisemitism across the U.S.
Antisemitic attacks on rise
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
Biden to lay out vaccine donations, urge world leaders to join