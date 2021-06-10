Advertisement

Michael A. Bregg, 66, of Norfolk

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Graveside services for Michael A. Bregg, 66, a resident of North Main Street, Norfolk, will be...
Graveside services for Michael A. Bregg, 66, a resident of North Main Street, Norfolk, will be held on Friday, July 23, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at the Visitation Cemetery in Norfolk with Rev. Garry Giroux presiding.(Funeral Home)

NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Michael A. Bregg, 66, a resident of North Main Street, Norfolk, will be held on Friday, July 23, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at the Visitation Cemetery in Norfolk with Rev. Garry Giroux presiding.  Michael passed away unexpectedly while boating on the Raquette River in Norfolk.  Michael is survived by his two brothers, Frank Bregg, Waddington; Martin Bregg, Norfolk; his two sisters, Barbara and Matthew Paggi, Montgomery Center, VT and Laura and Michael Stender, Saranac Lake as well as several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by his parents, Francis and Mary Bregg, sister- in- law Norma Bregg, and longtime companion Lorraine Jeanson.  Born in Potsdam, NY on September 19, 1954 to the late Francis A. and Mary Margaret Molnar Bregg, Michael graduated from Norwood-Norfolk Central School as well as Canton ATC with an Associate’s Degree in Construction Trades.  He was a self-employed carpenter and handyman.  He loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting and gardening. Michael also enjoyed wood crafts and tinkering with engines. Mike was well known for his ability to repair and fix items and was a self taught birder, mycologist and brewer.  Following the graveside service, friends and family are invited to gather at the Bregg Winery at 56 West Main Street, Norfolk. Memorial Donations in Michael’s memory can be made to the Norfolk Fire Department and/or Norfolk Rescue Squad and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com .  The Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk is serving the family of Michael A. Bregg.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Scott Gray, chair of the Jefferson County Board of Legislators, who is seeking a 12th term in...
Gray cites experience as he seeks re-election
Retired senior investigator Dales Roberts, who died last Sunday. Roberts spent more than 30...
Friends pay tribute to Dale Roberts
Jason Johnson, 34, is the suspect in the shooting of a state trooper in Broome County Wednesday...
UPDATE: Man wanted for shooting State Trooper in custody
The Salvation Army readies food for a giveaway Thursday in Watertown.
Still a need for it: Salvation Army hands out food
Watertown police want to know - who is this man?
Watertown police need help in ID’ing man in larceny probe

Obituaries

Couple, lottery winners, find dream home in Massena
Couple, lottery winners, find dream home in Massena
Couple, lottery winners, find dream home in Massena
Historical Society stuck; elevator project short of goal
Ogdensburg City Hall
O’burg waits: will it get the 1 percent?
Lottery winners Brianna Valeriano and Kyron Holley, poolside with their children, at their new...
Couple, lottery winners, find dream home in Massena
Exterior of the Jefferson County Historical Society, June, 2020.
Historical Society stuck; elevator project short of goal
test clip from wwny
Few new COVID cases reported in NNY Thursday