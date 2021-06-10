Nancy L. DuQuette, 82, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Nancy L. DuQuette, 82, a resident of State Highway 37, Massena, will be held privately for the family in the Fullerville Cemetery in the Town of Fowler.

Mrs. DuQuette passed away Tuesday afternoon at home with family at her side.

Nancy is survived by six sons, Joseph and Diane LaDue, Tupper Lake; Keith and Marilyn LaDue, Raymondville; Loni and Wendy LaDue, Norfolk; Aaron and Anna LaDue, Massena; Preston and Heath Cadwell, Oregon; Travis LaDue, Raymondville; a daughter, Trudi and William Murphy, Rochester as well as 12 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

Nancy was pre-deceased by her parents, husbands Joseph LaDue and Ryon DuQuette and two sons, Shawn LaDue and Baby Joe LaDue and a brother, Pat Simmons.

Born in Star Lake, NY on April 21, 1939 to the late Throvanian and Ida Thompson Simmons, Nancy graduated from Clifton-Fine High School. She married Joseph LaDue Jr. and later married Ryon DuQuette.

Nancy worked for many years at Norwood-Norfolk Central School as a custodian. In her free time, Nancy enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting and cooking. She also loved the time spent living in Loon Lake with her husband Ryon, as she cooked and catered many social gatherings.

Memorial Donations in Nancy’s memory can be made to a charity of one’s choice and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk is serving the family of Nancy L. DuQuette.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.