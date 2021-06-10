Advertisement

NY would count absentee votes faster under bill

Absentee ballot
Absentee ballot(Absentee ballot wwny)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York election workers would have to start counting absentee ballots earlier under legislation that passed the state Senate Wednesday.

Lawmakers say the state could not handle another election like 2020, when delays, litigation, and mistakes by election boards who faced a flood of absentee ballots led to confusion over election results in New York.

Boards of elections would have to start counting absentee, military, and special ballots on a rolling basis as soon as they’re received under the legislation.

New Yorkers could track their absentee ballots using a statewide web portal under another bill the Senate and Assembly passed Wednesday.

