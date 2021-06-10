Advertisement

O’burg waits: will it get the 1 percent?

By Jeff Cole
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - City officials were waiting Thursday afternoon, hoping the state legislature would act on their behalf before going home for the summer.

The city needs what’s known as “home rule” legislation passed, in order to be able to collect an extra one percent sales tax, which St. Lawrence County collects now.

The legislative session was due to end Thursday, though there were indications it could be extended into Friday or Saturday, giving the sponsor of the home rule legislation, assemblyman Mark Walczyk, more time to try to get it passed.

The extra one percent is worth a million dollars to the city. Without it, mayor Mike Skelly has said, the city may be looking at a ‘double-digit’ cut to its work force.

However, as of Thursday evening, city leaders said they remained hopeful.

