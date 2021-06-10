Advertisement

‘So long, partner’: Mom recreates iconic ‘Toy Story’ scene as son heads off to college

Josiah Robles plans to study mechanical engineering at Baylor University.
Josiah Robles plans to study mechanical engineering at Baylor University.(Josiah Robles)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERSET, Texas (Gray News) - This “Toy Story”-inspired graduation photo has taken the internet by storm, creating all the feels.

Josiah Robles graduated from Somerset High School in Texas on May 28.

To honor the momentous occasion, his mom had the idea to recreate the iconic scene when Andy leaves his favorite toys at the steps of Bonnie’s home, before heading off to college.

The tear-jerking moment marked Andy’s transition into adulthood.

“We thought it would be a good idea to do it with ‘Toy Story’ toys considering that I will be going off to college, like kind of what Andy did when he left the toys in the movie,” Robles explained.

If you look closely, you can see Buzz Lightyear and Woody waving goodbye as Robles walks towards his future at Baylor University.

The photo taken by Brandon Romero, a close family friend, has been seen by thousands across the country.

With nearly 18,000 likes and more than 1,000 retweets on Twitter already, it’s apparent the internet can’t get enough of this sweet photo.

Robles plans to study mechanical engineering at Baylor University, where he will go “to infinity and beyond.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A prominent Henderson hunting guide has pleaded guilty in federal court to a felony violation...
Henderson hunting guide pleads guilty to hunting waterfowl over bait
Drug overdoses
Jefferson Co. Drug Task Force sends a warning as more drugs are found laced with fentanyl
Lottery winners Brianna Valeriano and Kyron Holley, poolside with their children, at their new...
Couple, lottery winners, find dream home in Massena
For the second morning in a row, a Carthage home caught fire.
Carthage home catches fire two days in a row, officials say it’s not suspicious
An Ogdensburg woman was charged with drug possession after officers found $17,000 worth of...
Woman arrested on drug possession charges at familiar Ogdensburg home

Latest News

Scott Gray, chair of the Jefferson County Board of Legislators, who is seeking a 12th term in...
Gray cites experience as he seeks re-election
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in...
NY Times: Trump DOJ investigated House Dems, seized data
FILE - This photo from Thursday July 30, 2020, shows cardboard cutouts of fans in seats during...
Judge rejects effort to return MLB All-Star Game to Georgia
Jason Johnson, 34, is the suspect in the shooting of a state trooper in Broome County Wednesday...
UPDATE: Man wanted for shooting State Trooper in custody
FILE - Alabama's Ronnie Harrison (15) breaks up a pass intended for Clemson's Artavis Scott...
College Football Playoff considering expansion to 12 teams