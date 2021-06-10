Advertisement

South Carolina man accused of ‘sexual contact’ with girl

By Scott Atkinson
Jun. 10, 2021
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - A South Carolina man is behind bars, accused of having ‘sexual contact’with a girl under the age of 15.

Daniel Hitchcock, 51, from Pawley’s Island, South Carolina, was charged Wednesday by state police.

Police charged Hitchcock with one count of Criminal Sex Act 3rd degree (E-felony), one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (A-misdemeanor) and three counts of Sexual Abuse 4rd degree (B-misdemeanor).

Hitchcock was taken to jail to await his first appearance in Jefferson County court.

Couple, lottery winners, find dream home in Massena
