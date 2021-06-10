Advertisement

Still a need for it: Salvation Army hands out food

The Salvation Army readies food for a giveaway Thursday in Watertown.
The Salvation Army readies food for a giveaway Thursday in Watertown.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The need for food continues, more than a year into the pandemic.

The Salvation Army in Watertown handed out dozens of food boxes Thursday, as they’ve done throughout the pandemic.

One thing different this time: people were able to come inside the Salvation Army building on State Street to pick up their boxes.

“Oh my gosh does it feel great!” said Major Karen Smullen. “I’d have to go outside to see them. Now I can say ‘Hey, how’s your child doing, how’s mom doing?’ and we can have more of a conversation.”

The giveaways will continue into the summer.

“I think we’re all a member of the community. The people who come here give us something and we give them something in exchange,” said Debbie Cavallario, a member of the Salvation Army board.

The Salvation Army’s efforts are supported by donated food from the Central New York Food Bank, Renzi’s, Sam’s Club, Panera Bread and others.

