Sunny, warm & less humid

By Beth Hall
Published: Jun. 10, 2021
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We’ll have the heat, but not that uncomfortable humidity.

Between yesterday and today, the dew point – a measure of how much moisture is in the air – dropped about 20 degrees.

The air temperature, though, will stay fairly high. It will be sunny with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

It cools off again overnight. Lows will be in the mid-50s.

There’s a 20 percent chance of rain Friday morning. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 70s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

There’s a 60 percent chance of rain on Sunday. It will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

It will be mostly sunny with a chance of rain Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid-70s on Monday and around 70 on Tuesday.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs around 70.

