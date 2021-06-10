Upcoming events at Zoo New York

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Zoo New York at Watertown’s Thompson Park has a pair of events coming up later this month.

Executive director Larry Sorel talks about them during a 7 News This Morning interview you can watch in the video above.

Wine, Chocolate & the Wild is from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 19 at the Thousand Islands Winery.

Admission is $70 per person or $120 per couple and you need to sign up ahead of time.

There will be a presentation about animal mating habits, so you have to be at least 21 years old to attend.

Cruisin’ to the Zoo is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 20.

There will be cars, food, and a “zoom zone” for kids. It only costs the regular zoo admission to attend.

You can sign up for the Wine, Chocolate & the Wild event and find out more about both events at zoonewyork.org.

