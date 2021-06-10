UPDATE: Man wanted for shooting State Trooper in custody

COLESVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Jason Johnson, the subject of a manhunt in the Southern Tier, was taken into custody just after 4:30 this afternoon, according to State Police.

Johnson is accused of shooting Trooper Becky Seager in the hip Wednesday night in the Broome County town of Colesville. Her injury is not life-threatening.

State Police say law enforcement exchanged gunfire with Johnson the night of the shooting before he fled the scene. Authorities ended up catching Johnson near a river bank off State Route 79 in Colesville. Officials are thanking the public for their assistance in calling in tips about Johnson’s location.

Seager is a seven year veteran of the State Police, assigned to SP Binghamton.

