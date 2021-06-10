Advertisement

UPDATE: Man wanted for shooting State Trooper in custody

Jason Johnson, 34, is the suspect in the shooting of a state trooper in Broome County Wednesday...
Jason Johnson, 34, is the suspect in the shooting of a state trooper in Broome County Wednesday night. State police say Trooper Becky Singer suffered non-life-threatening injuries.(New York State Police)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLESVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Jason Johnson, the subject of a manhunt in the Southern Tier, was taken into custody just after 4:30 this afternoon, according to State Police.

Johnson is accused of shooting Trooper Becky Seager in the hip Wednesday night in the Broome County town of Colesville. Her injury is not life-threatening.

State Police say law enforcement exchanged gunfire with Johnson the night of the shooting before he fled the scene. Authorities ended up catching Johnson near a river bank off State Route 79 in Colesville. Officials are thanking the public for their assistance in calling in tips about Johnson’s location.

Seager is a seven year veteran of the State Police, assigned to SP Binghamton.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A prominent Henderson hunting guide has pleaded guilty in federal court to a felony violation...
Henderson hunting guide pleads guilty to hunting waterfowl over bait
Drug overdoses
Jefferson Co. Drug Task Force sends a warning as more drugs are found laced with fentanyl
Lottery winners Brianna Valeriano and Kyron Holley, poolside with their children, at their new...
Couple, lottery winners, find dream home in Massena
For the second morning in a row, a Carthage home caught fire.
Carthage home catches fire two days in a row, officials say it’s not suspicious
An Ogdensburg woman was charged with drug possession after officers found $17,000 worth of...
Woman arrested on drug possession charges at familiar Ogdensburg home

Latest News

Scott Gray, chair of the Jefferson County Board of Legislators, who is seeking a 12th term in...
Gray cites experience as he seeks re-election
The Salvation Army readies food for a giveaway Thursday in Watertown.
Still a need for it: Salvation Army hands out food
Watertown police want to know - who is this man?
Watertown police need help in ID’ing man in larceny probe
Couple, lottery winners, find dream home in Massena
Couple, lottery winners, find dream home in Massena