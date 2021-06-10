Watertown police need help in ID’ing man in larceny probe

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown police issued an appeal for the public’s help Thursday afternoon.

They released photos of a man inside the Ace Hardware store on State Street. Police want help in identifying the man, and say they believe “he may have knowledge of a larceny that occurred” on May 17 at the store.

If you have information, call police at 315-782-2233.

