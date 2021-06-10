Young gardeners learn how food grows

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A new program aims to plant the seeds while they’re young.

Cornell Cooperative Extension is introducing kids to gardening.

It’s a chance for kids to get their hands dirty. The class meets once a week for an hour.

The instructors teach children how to grow such food as radishes, peas, and lettuce. The lessons go beyond just gardening.

“So, they learn how to grow things, they learn the process, and then they learn how to cook with these items,” horticulture educator Sue Gwise said. “They learn about nutrition and they learn how tasty this stuff can be.”

The program is new this year. It runs through the middle of July.

You can reach out to Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County to sign up.

