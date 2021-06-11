Advertisement

7-Eleven to celebrate 94th birthday throughout all of July

7-Eleven, Inc. will party all month long this July to mark its 94th birthday and its invention...
7-Eleven, Inc. will party all month long this July to mark its 94th birthday and its invention of convenience retailing.(PRNewswire)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRVING, Texas (Gray News) - Everyone knows that celebrating your birthday month is more fun than just honoring the day, and that’s exactly what 7-Eleven plans to do this year.

The iconic brand plans to party throughout July to mark its 94th birthday and insists on giving gifts rather than receiving them.

Starting July 1, 7-Eleven will offer one free small Slurpee for all 7Rewards members and is redeemable the entire month.

“7‑Eleven’s birthday falls in the middle of Brainfreeze SZN,” said 7‑Eleven Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Marissa Jarratt. “Or as some people call it, summer. Regardless, it’s a perfect time for a freezing cold drink and we like to celebrate it with Slurpee drinks, our favorite 7‑Eleven memories, experiences and a month-long party.”

Additionally, the company plans to provide 1 million meals to Feeding America, the largest domestic hunger-relief organization in the United States.

“While we’re celebrating our birthday month, we are also mindful that the COVID-19 pandemic has had a lasting impact on many families,” said Jarratt. “We know how important it is to come together and help the communities we serve in times of trouble. Our commitment to provide 1 million meals this year and in 2020, along with our Round Up for Rewards program this winter, bookends an impactful year.”

7-Eleven is offering other deals to unwrap as part of its birthday promotions. All roller grill items, like hotdogs, taquitos and cheeseburger bites, are just $1 or get a whole pizza for $5.

7Rewards loyalty app members can also snag a birthday cake donut for 50 cents at participating stores July 11.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lottery winners Brianna Valeriano and Kyron Holley, poolside with their children, at their new...
Couple, lottery winners, find dream home in Massena
A prominent Henderson hunting guide has pleaded guilty in federal court to a felony violation...
Henderson hunting guide pleads guilty to hunting waterfowl over bait
Police Lights
Gouverneur man accused of selling drugs
Man charged in Christmas Eve machete attack
Watertown police want to know - who is this man?
Watertown police need help in ID’ing man in larceny probe

Latest News

Police respond to a fatal shooting inside a Royal West Palm Beach, Fla., Publix on Thursday.
Sheriff: Florida supermarket shooter made Facebook threats
Graphic of home with money.
Need help with rent? Here’s how to get it
A new pavilion is just the start of water front projects in Cape Vincent.
In Cape Vincent, pavilion done, more to come
FILE - In this May 9, 2019 file photo, former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, accompanied by...
Justice Dept., Congress probing Trump-era seizures of Dems’ data
test clip from wwny
Once again, few new COVID infections in north country