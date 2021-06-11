Athlete of the Week: Emily Wentworth

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - This school year, we’ve been honoring senior student athletes who have put together impressive resumes.

This week, we honor one from Canton who is a multi-sport star. Her abilities in a variety of sports earning her this week’s title.

Emily Wentworth has put together an exceptional high school career.

In basketball, she is a two-time All-Northern Performer with just under 1,000 points for her career.

In the pool, multiple awards and numerous school and pool records for the strong Canton swim team.

On the diamond, she led the softball team in hitting, with a 0.676 average. She is also a great pitcher, striking out 39 batters in 29 innings.

Emily was also able to play soccer this season.

Just recently, she suffered an injury that ended her high school career.

She’s one of the most decorated athletes in Canton school history.

Emily is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for June 11, 2021.

You can hear from her and see her in action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.