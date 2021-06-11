Advertisement

Athlete of the Week: Emily Wentworth

By Mel Busler
Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - This school year, we’ve been honoring senior student athletes who have put together impressive resumes.

This week, we honor one from Canton who is a multi-sport star. Her abilities in a variety of sports earning her this week’s title.

Emily Wentworth has put together an exceptional high school career.

In basketball, she is a two-time All-Northern Performer with just under 1,000 points for her career.

In the pool, multiple awards and numerous school and pool records for the strong Canton swim team.

On the diamond, she led the softball team in hitting, with a 0.676 average. She is also a great pitcher, striking out 39 batters in 29 innings.

Emily was also able to play soccer this season.

Just recently, she suffered an injury that ended her high school career.

She’s one of the most decorated athletes in Canton school history.

Emily is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for June 11, 2021.

You can hear from her and see her in action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lottery winners Brianna Valeriano and Kyron Holley, poolside with their children, at their new...
Couple, lottery winners, find dream home in Massena
Not much remains of a trailer after a fire Friday morning on Route 81.
Tractor-trailer burns on Route 81
Ogdensburg City Hall
Deep disappointment in Ogdensburg after home rule fail
Ellisburg man pleads guilty in sex offender registration case
Led by a pair of John Deere tractors, the Lowville Academy class of 2021 held a parade down...
Lowville seniors celebrate end of school year with traditional parade

Latest News

Athlete of the Week: Emily Wentworth
Be sure to watch the broadcast special honoring all the All Stars from the 2020-2021 school ...
Broadcast Special to Honor All Stars
Academic All-Star: Norah Pease
Academic All-Star: Norah Pease
Academic All-Star: Norah Pease
Academic All-Star: Norah Pease