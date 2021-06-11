In Cape Vincent, pavilion done, more to come

CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - In Cape Vincent, a list of waterfront projects is starting to come to fruition.

One unveiled today is a new pavilion. Other projects will soon break ground.

The pavilion in East End Park was 10 years in the making. It’s complete with bathrooms, showers and a picnic area - perfect for the divers who come to see the remains of a sunken ship just off shore.

“We started this project, talking about it and design, probably ten years ago,” recalled Jerry Golden, Cape Vincent’s mayor. “It’s exciting now to see it finished, complete. It’s going to be an asset to the community.”

And the pavilion is just the start of what promises to be a transformative year for Cape Vincent. The village received more than $3 million in state Waterfront Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative money, and the design work for the biggest project at East End Park is almost done.

“We’re looking to invest, probably, $3.5 million in this waterfront area to protect us from future flooding,” Golden said. “That will give us new parking, new sidewalks, new boat access.”

One goal is to make room for large vessels like cruise ships and tour boats to stop, something local leaders hope will draw more people to the Cape.

“This means the world for tourism” said Robert Cantwell, the Jefferson County legislator who represents the Cape Vincent area. “Tourism has been stifled because of the pandemic, and with the enhancements here at East End Park, the village should come back and thrive again.”

The big project will break ground this fall, and should be done by next summer.

