In Carthage, even more of a good thing

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - The Carthage Farmers Market is up and running for the season - with extended hours.

The market will now go from 9 AM to 4 PM, giving two more hours for people to visit.

The market has live music, handmade clothing, locally made foods and more.

It was quiet Friday, but officials say give it time. Most produce vendors are waiting to sell until they have more vegetables harvested, and some other vendors start selling once school is out for the summer.

“I just hope we have a good crowd and everybody finds what they need,” said Brenda DeRoche, of “Miss Brenda’s Hats,” as she worked the market Friday.

The Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce says if you are interested in being a vendor, you can contact the Chamber. One thing they’re particularly interested in: someone with a food truck.

