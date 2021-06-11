Advertisement

Celebrate the LGBTQ+ community at Watertown Pride 2021

By 7 News Staff
Updated: 8 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a way to acknowledge the decades-long struggles of the LGBTQ+ community.

Organizer Cari Knight was on 7 News This Morning to talk about Watertown Pride 2021. You can watch her interview in the video above.

The three-day celebration kicks off at the Paddock Club on Friday, June 18 and continues through Sunday, June 20.

The LGBTQ+ flag will be raised at Watertown city hall that Saturday morning.

You can see the full schedule and find out more at at watertownnypride.org and on the Watertown Pride Facebook page.

