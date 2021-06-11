Cloudy & cooler

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to be a mostly gray day.

A few showers were hitting the north country early, but they should pass through fairly quickly.

It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 70s.

We could see some rain overnight. Lows will be in the upper 50s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs around 80.

It will be partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain on Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Monday is Flag Day. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

It will be mostly sunny with a small chance of rain on Tuesday. Highs will be in the low 70s.

It will be partly sunny and in the upper 60s on Wednesday.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and in the low 70s.

