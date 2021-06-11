Advertisement

Deep disappointment in Ogdensburg after home rule fail

By Keith Benman
Updated: 5 hours ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - There’s deep disappointment in Ogdensburg after the state Legislature failed to pass legislation that would have allowed the city to collect an extra 1 percent sales tax.

The failure to pass the home rule legislation could cost the city as much as $1.5 million, according to the most recent estimate.

The legislation would have allowed the city to collect the 1 percent tax within its borders. As it stands now, that money will continue to be collected by the county, with the county divvying out a little bit to the towns and villages.

The legislation did pass the Senate after a big push by Sen. Patty Ritchie, but it failed to get out of committee in the Assembly, where it was carried by Assemblyman Mark Walczyk.

A Walczyk spokesman said the assemblyman pushed the bill for weeks, but to no avail.

City officials are still hopeful, though. They say if the Legislature reconvenes this year, they’ll push again to get the measure passed by the Assembly.

