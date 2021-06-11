Early voting starts in north country this weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you plan to vote in the upcoming primary, you can do it early, starting Saturday.

Primary day is June 22, but Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties all allow early voting from June 12 to June 20.

In Jefferson County, voting is at the county office building; in Lewis County, at the Board of Elections at 7550 South State Street in Lowville; and in St. Lawrence County, at the Human Services building (the Board of Elections is located there), 80 State Highway 310, Canton.

Hours vary, depending on the day.

Most of the primaries in the three counties are Republican, though there is a smattering of Conservative Party primaries and one Democratic Party primary.

And there are two non-partisan primary races for city council in Watertown.

As always, elections officials urge you to show up and vote.

“If the turnout is really small, say there are 100 registered voters and if only 10 people show up to vote in the primary election, only those 10 people are making the decision for who is going to take that seat or who is going to have that position,” said Michelle LaFave, Jefferson County’s Democratic Elections Commissioner.

One COVID-related note: in Jefferson County, people fully vaccinated will not have to wear masks when they’re inside their polling place.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.